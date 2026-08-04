Thank you Debbie Wagner, Glitterpuppy, fillups44, Thinking Mama Bear, Brigitte, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brad Pearce! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons” (Part 1)
A recording from Monday's live video
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes