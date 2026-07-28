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“Get Lit” Livestream: The Comic Climax of Dostoyevsky's "Demons"

A storm of misunderstandings fuels official paranoia, followed by real conspiracy (A recording from Monday's live video)
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Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce

“And I proclaim,” Stepan Trofimovich shrieked, in the last extremity of passion, “and I proclaim that Shakespeare and Raphael are higher than the emancipation of the serfs, higher than nationality, higher than socialism, higher than the younger generation… ”

With this outburst at a provincial fête, Stepan Verkhovensky — one of the main characters of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s Demons — seals his fate as the enemy of political progress, in the eyes of a movement he’s loved all his life. It’s one of a list of comic twists in a critical portion of the novel, which Brad Pearce and I will be back discussing today.

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