After the Fourth of July Weekend, Brad and Matt reflect on the plot of “Demons,” now gaining steam
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“Get Lit”: How Dostoyevsky's "Demons" Described America's Descent to Madness
A recording from Monday's live video
Jul 07, 2026
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
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