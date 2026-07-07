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“Get Lit”: How Dostoyevsky's "Demons" Described America's Descent to Madness

A recording from Monday's live video
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Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
Jul 07, 2026

After the Fourth of July Weekend, Brad and Matt reflect on the plot of “Demons,” now gaining steam

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