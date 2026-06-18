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“Get Lit” Takes on Immigration, Foreign Wars, and other themes of “Discourses on Livy”
A recording from Monday's live video: Machiavelli had plenty of advice for current politicians on the subject of how, or whether, to maintain an empire.
Jun 18, 2026
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
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