Racket News

Racket News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

“Get Lit” Takes on Immigration, Foreign Wars, and other themes of “Discourses on Livy”

A recording from Monday's live video: Machiavelli had plenty of advice for current politicians on the subject of how, or whether, to maintain an empire.
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Brad Pearce's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
Jun 18, 2026
Get more from Matt Taibbi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture