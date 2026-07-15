Thank you Clare Sibley, Trey Stockard, Stephen A Marvin, George Tisdale, Cowgirlcontrarian, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brad Pearce! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
“Get Lit” with Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce - Livestream, 4:30 ET
A recording from Monday's live video
Jul 15, 2026
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes