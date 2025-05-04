Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Cashion's avatar
David Cashion
29mEdited

For all of you screaming about 1st amendment rights of Hammas supporting colleges.

Trump didn't pull Prohibited boycott out of his ass, as you would like us to belive.

The United States has a policy of opposing restrictive trade practices or boycotts fostered or imposed by foreign countries against other countries friendly to the U.S. The antiboycott laws were adopted to encourage, and in specified cases, require U.S. firms to refuse to participate in foreign boycotts that the U.S. does not sanction. They have the effect of preventing U.S. firms from being used to implement foreign policies of other nations that run counter to U.S. policy. 

https://www.trade.gov/antiboycott-compliance

https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/what-is-the-boycott-divestment-and-sanctions-movement/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture