Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
6m

He was stroke-addled to the point of being unable to speak coherently and they described criticism of his mental state as bigotry. Now he’s declining to participate in their deluded hysteria and they’re insisting he’s losing his mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
5m

The New York Times should be regulated as a DNC organization; its total operating budget should be calculated as campaign contributions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture