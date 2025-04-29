A group letter signed by natsec luminaries calling for citizens to “mobilize” was released before a visit by Donald Trump, Jr. to Bulgaria

On Sunday, April 27th, Donald J. Trump, Jr. joined an event in Bulgaria, hosted by controversial crypto firm Nexo. Nexo in 2023 was fined $45 million by the SEC and ordered to stop offering a product that was marketed as a way for investors to earn interest on crypto holdings. On Monday, it announced its “return to the United States,” quoting Trump Jr. as saying, “I think crypto is the future of finance.”

The visit by Trump, Jr. coincided with a sharpening public relations campaign at home. Former Treasury official Steven Rattner argued in the New York Times that we’re witnessing a “new low” in corruption, after $Trump meme coin investors were offered “Special VIP Tours” at the White House. It also came days after 200 former diplomats and security officials signed a group letter titled “The Assault on American Democracy: A Call to Action.” Featuring signatories like ex-National Security Advisors Susan Rice and Anthony Lake, and impeachment witness/former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the letter contained eyebrow-raising language: