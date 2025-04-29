Are We in a "Soft" Civil War?
Declarations of hostilities from both sides have grown more frank, and it may be we're past the point of return to a Queensberry Rules politics
On Sunday, April 27th, Donald J. Trump, Jr. joined an event in Bulgaria, hosted by controversial crypto firm Nexo. Nexo in 2023 was fined $45 million by the SEC and ordered to stop offering a product that was marketed as a way for investors to earn interest on crypto holdings. On Monday, it announced its “return to the United States,” quoting Trump Jr. as saying, “I think crypto is the future of finance.”
The visit by Trump, Jr. coincided with a sharpening public relations campaign at home. Former Treasury official Steven Rattner argued in the New York Times that we’re witnessing a “new low” in corruption, after $Trump meme coin investors were offered “Special VIP Tours” at the White House. It also came days after 200 former diplomats and security officials signed a group letter titled “The Assault on American Democracy: A Call to Action.” Featuring signatories like ex-National Security Advisors Susan Rice and Anthony Lake, and impeachment witness/former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the letter contained eyebrow-raising language:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.