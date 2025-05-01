Racket News

Kathleen McCook
1h

Florida required this under Jeb Bush. For women (or anyone who has had a name change since birth) it is a challenge. The process requires you to prove you are the person who was given a name at birth no matter how many marriages, divorces or becoming a movie star. This means marriage licenses and divorce papers.

I would imagine Elizabeth Taylor would have a really hard time.

Zayphar
1h

The implimintation of Real ID will last just until some random lower court judge no one has ever heard of issues a nationwide permanent stay to stop it.

If if actually goes into effect while Trump is president, I will be surprised.

