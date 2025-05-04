Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article - In All-Time Loathsome Podcast, Reporters Cheerfully Admit Screwing Up Russiagate
2
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article - In All-Time Loathsome Podcast, Reporters Cheerfully Admit Screwing Up Russiagate

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
May 04, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Ben Smith and Ezra Klein yuk it up on Russiagate

Text published 05/01/25:

In All-Time Loathsome Podcast, Reporters Cheerfully Admit Screwing Up Russiagate

Matt Taibbi
·
May 1
In All-Time Loathsome Podcast, Reporters Cheerfully Admit Screwing Up Russiagate

In late 2018 and early 2019, before the release of the Mueller report, I sometimes felt fear that if I didn’t get out of the legacy press soon, I might go on a tri-state killing spree, ending up a young father gunned down on the Taconic Parkway. I thought those feelings were past, but a clip of Ezra Klein chuckling to former

Read full story

Narrated by Jared Moore

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture