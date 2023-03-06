Mar 6 • 11M
Listen to This Article - Twitter Files: GEC, New Knowledge, and State-Sponsored Blacklists
Narrated Version
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
19 comments
Americans have been paying taxes to disenfranchise themselves, as government agencies and subcontractors undertake a massive digital blacklisting project.
Narrated by Jared Moore
Thumbnail Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 3/2/23:
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-
Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts