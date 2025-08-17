Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Russiagate Releases Lifting a Veil on Surveillance State Abuses
4
2
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Russiagate Releases Lifting a Veil on Surveillance State Abuses

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Aug 17, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

The latest revelations in the Trump-Russia mess increasingly point toward severe systematic abuses, indicative of a true police state

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/14/25:

Russiagate Releases Lifting a Veil on Surveillance State Abuses

Matt Taibbi
·
Aug 14
Russiagate Releases Lifting a Veil on Surveillance State Abuses

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s office released two damning emails yesterday, the first being a letter from former DNI James Clapper to former FBI head James Comey, former CIA head John Brennan, and then-NSA chief Michael Rogers. Dated December 22, 2016, Clapper’s letter explains how the chiefs should approach writing a new Intelligence Community Assessment, whose conclusion — that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump — had already been

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture