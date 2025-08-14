Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5h

Hope these ghouls are held accountable. Thanks for setting an example on what journalism should be. Enjoy your vacation, well earned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Ellis Brazeal's avatar
Ellis Brazeal
5h

Matt: So thankful to you for the hard work, sanity, and truth which you bring to so many important stories! Where would we be without reporters like you, Walter, Bari, and Shellenberger?!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 replies
253 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture