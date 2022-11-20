Nov 20, 2022 • 5M
Listen to This Article: The Burning of Witches Will Continue
Narrated Version
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
21 comments
Americans who once venerated self-reliance are building a church of conformity, whose chief means of worship is destroying heretics. Elon Musk should tell the priesthood to shove it
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.