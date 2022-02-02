Feb 2, 2022 • 22M

Listen to This Article: The British Medical Journal Story That Exposed Politicized "Fact-Checking"

The fact-checkers who flagged Paul Thacker's British Medical Journal article about a Pfizer subcontractor for Facebook admitted they police narrative, not fact.

The British Medical Journal Story That Exposed Politicized "Fact-Checking"
In February of 2010, the New York Times released a front-page story entitled, “Research Ties Diabetes Drug to Heart Woes.” The lede read: Hundreds of people taking Avandia, a controversial diabetes medicine, needlessly suffer heart attacks and heart failure each month, according to confidential government reports that recommend the drug be removed from the market…
