Jun 10, 2022 • 11M

Listen to This Article: Move over ACLU, FIRE is the New Champion of Free Speech

Narrated Version

3
 
0:00
-11:14
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Racket To Go to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
3 comments

The expansion of the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education marks the end of an era, when free speech issues were the sole province of American liberalism.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text Published 6/06/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Move over ACLU, FIRE is the New Champion of Free Speech
After years of planning, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, better known as FIRE, announced a major expansion Monday, moving “beyond college campuses to protect free speech — for all Americans.” FIRE was the brainchild of University of Pennsylvania history professor Alan Charles Kors and Boston civil liberties lawyer Harvey A. Silverglate, who co-authored the 1999 book…
Read more
8 months ago · 650 likes · 171 comments · Matt Taibbi

Find TK To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

3
Share