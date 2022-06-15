Jun 15, 2022 • 17M

Listen to This Article - Meet the Censored: Kara Dansky

The feminist author of The Abolition of Sex has become the ultimate example of a new propaganda phenomenon, which denounces leftists as right-wing when they say unpopular things.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text Published 6/08/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Meet the Censored: Kara Dansky
Two years ago, in February of 2020, the Washington Post published a piece called “Conservatives find unlikely ally in fighting transgender rights: Radical feminists.” The essence of the article was to describe groups like the Women’s Liberation Front, or WoLF, full of people with decades-long track records as leftists or feminists, as not merely in temporary agreement with conservatives on trans issues, but actual converts to the entire conservative cause…
8 months ago · 725 likes · 539 comments · Matt Taibbi

Find TK To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

