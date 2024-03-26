Acquitted on German hate speech charges in January, American playwright CJ Hopkins is being charged again for the same offense. He has a scary message for Americans
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 03/20/24:
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app
Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts
Listen to This Article: "It's Not About Trump": American CJ Hopkins, Charged Again in Germany, Describes Global Censorship Effort