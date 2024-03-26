Racket News
Listen to This Article: "It's Not About Trump": American CJ Hopkins, Charged Again in Germany, Describes Global Censorship Effort
Listen to This Article: "It's Not About Trump": American CJ Hopkins, Charged Again in Germany, Describes Global Censorship Effort

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Mar 26, 2024
3
Share

Acquitted on German hate speech charges in January, American playwright CJ Hopkins is being charged again for the same offense. He has a scary message for Americans

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 03/20/24:

"It's Not About Trump": American CJ Hopkins, Charged Again in Germany, Describes Global Censorship Effort

Matt Taibbi
·
Mar 20
"It's Not About Trump": American CJ Hopkins, Charged Again in Germany, Describes Global Censorship Effort

The German people are famous for putting everything in print, even things they shouldn’t, and in this instance at least, American playwright and author CJ Hopkins is glad. “The irony,” he says, laughing. “The Germans, always documenting everything.”

Read full story

3 Comments
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
