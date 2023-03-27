Mar 27 • 9M
Listen to This Article: Homeland Security Reorganizes, Appearing to Scrap Last Remnants of Ill-Fated "Disinformation Governance Board"
Narrated Version
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
14 comments
After an ugly congressional hearing and months of bad press for censorship advocates, a Homeland Security advisory panel undergoes sweeping changes
Narrated by Jared Moore
Art by Daniel Medina
Text published 3/24/23:
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-
Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts