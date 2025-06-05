Listen to This Article: Ending the World to Own Trump

Ukraine's 18-month plan to execute "Russia's Pearl Harbor" leaves humanity at the edge of extinction, and Western analysts are giddy

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/03/25:

Ending the World to Own Trump Matt Taibbi · Jun 3 In a segment titled, “Ukraine burns Putin, but also schools Trump with surprise drone attack,” MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow chatted giddily after a paradigm-shifting operation by Volodymyr Zelensky that left the world on the edge of nuclear exchange. Rachel first plugged Wallace’s new podcast, Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts