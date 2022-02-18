Feb 18, 2022 • 22M

Listen to This Article: Another All-Time Media Faceplant

Narrated by Jared Moore

24
 
0:00
-22:04
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Racket To Go to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
24 comments

After the Biden administration and the press wrongly predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 16th, they kept compounding the error in spectacular fashion.

Original text version published 2/17/22:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Another All-Time Media Faceplant
If cluelessness can be art, American journalists unveiled their Sistine Chapel this week, in a remarkable collection of misreports and hack stenography surrounding a predicted invasion of Ukraine. The mess began last Friday, February 11th, when National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan gave an address…
Read more
a year ago · 744 likes · 623 comments · Matt Taibbi

Find TK To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

24