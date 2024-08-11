Listen to This Article - American Stasi: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms "Quiet Skies" Nightmare

Placed on a terror watch list, the former Hawaii congresswoman and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. "Unconstitutional on every level," she says. "And I'm not the only one."

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/07/24:

