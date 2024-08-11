Listen to This Article - American Stasi: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms "Quiet Skies" Nightmare

Racket News
American Stasi: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms "Quiet Skies" Nightmare
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Aug 11, 2024
8
Transcript

Placed on a terror watch list, the former Hawaii congresswoman and her husband were tailed by Air Marshals and bomb dogs. "Unconstitutional on every level," she says. "And I'm not the only one."

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/07/24:

Tuesday night, while self-styled Democratic nominee Kamala Harris pledged to defend “freedom, compassion, and the rule of law” to cheers in Philadelphia, Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard described being tracked by teams of government agents in a surveillance regime more reminiscent of East Germany than a free country. Whistleblowing Air Marshals

