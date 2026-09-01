Get Lit continues today with William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, a novel that, far more even than Cash Bundren’s coffin above, involves a significant amount of craftsmanship. The story of a dead matriarch and her family’s 40-mile journey of dubious necessity to bury her is told through fifteen narrators across over sixty sections. The means are unconventional, the end controversial, and Brad and I will discuss it this afternoon, hopefully with many of you.
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Get Lit”: William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying” (Episode 1)
A recording from Monday’s live video | Brad and Matt discuss a long trip to bury a mother who is a fish, a horse, and nothing at all.
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
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