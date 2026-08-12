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“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: On Stephen Crane's "Maggie: A Girl of the Streets."

A recording from Monday's live video
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Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce

Thank you Tom Kudla, Ann Brocklehurst, M Suter/ Daimon Seed Astrology, Gathering Goateggs, Chad Nagle, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brad Pearce! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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