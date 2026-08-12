Thank you Tom Kudla, Ann Brocklehurst, M Suter/ Daimon Seed Astrology, Gathering Goateggs, Chad Nagle, and many others for tuning into my live video with Brad Pearce! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: On Stephen Crane's "Maggie: A Girl of the Streets."
A recording from Monday's live video
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes