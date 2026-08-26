Up Next: Live Show Thursday 8/26/26: Stephen Crane’s “The Bride Comes to Yellow Sky,” and “The Blue Hotel”
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“Get Lit” 8/25/26: On Stephen Crane's "The Open Boat"
A recording from Tuesday's live video | Stephen Crane fictionalizes a fun real life experience.
Get Lit
After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.After a long search I’m teaming up with fellow Substacker Brad Pearce to launch Get Lit, a show that hopes to scratch the same itch as the book segments from America This Week, except books will be the whole program.
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