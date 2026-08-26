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“Get Lit” 8/25/26: On Stephen Crane's "The Open Boat"

A recording from Tuesday's live video | Stephen Crane fictionalizes a fun real life experience.
Matt Taibbi's avatar
Brad Pearce's avatar
Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Up Next: Live Show Thursday 8/26/26: Stephen Crane’s “The Bride Comes to Yellow Sky,” and “The Blue Hotel”

Get Lit

"Get Lit" Book List

Matt Taibbi and Brad Pearce
·
Jun 2
"Get Lit" Book List

Illustrations by Daniel Medina

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