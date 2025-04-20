Racket Rewind
Last week on Racket News
Welcome to Racket Rewind, a recap of everything we’ve published over the past week. Thanks for reading!
Listen to This Article - The Harvard-Government Divorce is the Feel-Good Story of the Ages
·
Racket News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We know inboxes can get cluttered, so if you’d rather not receive Racket Rewind but still want other emails from us, you can update your preferences anytime in your account settings.