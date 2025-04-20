Playback speed
"Concerning the BodyGuard"

"Concerning the Bodyguard," by Donald Barthelme discussion, excerpt from America This Week episode 131
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Apr 20, 2025
7
Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Read the Story

Listen to the Full Episode

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
