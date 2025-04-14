Former New York Times and Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, speaking about accused killer Luigi Mangione on CNN MisinfoNation with Donnie O’Sullivan:

To see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America. As if we don’t lionize criminals… There’s a huge disconnect between the narratives and the angles that mainstream media pushes and what the American public feels… You’re going to see women especially that feel like, ‘Oh my God,’ right? Like, ‘Here’s this man who’s revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who is young, who’s smart.’ He’s a person that seems like this morally good man, which is hard to find.

I know Lorenz is a human bug-zapper whose purpose is luring people to doom by drawing them to the glow of the impossibly stupid online utterance, but even by her standards this is nuts. For one thing, Lorenz is a leading advocate for dumbed-all-the-way-down media like her “beloved” Vine, which featured six-second-max videos. If someone handed her a hardcover book, she’d be a serious threat to bite it. Her invoking Flannery O’Connor and A Good Man is Hard to Find in the context of Luigi Mangione is high comedy. Regarding America “stanning” murderers because “we give them Netflix shows,” which does she mean? Americans may be fascinated by O.J. and Bundy and Phil Spector, but we don’t gush cartoon hearts at them over cable, we watch them in lurid docudramas.

In reply to co-host Walter Kirn’s deserved ribbing about the MisinfoNation being “the least organic interview in history,” Lorenz charged him with being one of those “weird men who have these outrage meltdowns when I try to talk about extremism online.” Doesn’t she mean “endorsing” extremism in this case? As for “weird,” let’s recap: