From the New York Times editorial board:

Harvard refused on Monday to submit to the Trump administration’s quest to command and control America’s higher education system… “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” [president Alan Garber] wrote in a public letter… With these words, Harvard became the first university to officially resist the administration’s abusive intimidation.