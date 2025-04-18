The Harvard-Government Divorce is the Feel-Good Story of the Ages
When a couple that should never have been together finally breaks up, it's a happy thing
From the New York Times editorial board:
Harvard refused on Monday to submit to the Trump administration’s quest to command and control America’s higher education system… “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” [president Alan Garber] wrote in a public letter… With these words, Harvard became the first university to officially resist the administration’s abusive intimidation.
Harvard’s bold decision to risk an un-subsidized future with a mere $53 billion in reserve is a feel-good story everyone can cheer. The federal government and corrupt higher education have finally decided to divorce, and it’s a beautiful thing:
