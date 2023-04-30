Apr 30 • 5M

Listen to This Article: Time to Get Spies Out of Politics

Narrated Version

 
0:00
-5:09
FREE PREVIEW
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
6 comments

The Michael Morell story demonstrates that the intelligence community needs sweeping reform, beginning with getting spies all the way out of domestic political life

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.