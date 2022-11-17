Nov 17, 2022 • 5M
Listen to This Article - The FBI's Transformation, from National Police to Domestic Spy Agency. Part One: "Disruption"
A Florida FBI agent blows the whistle on a Bureau that's stopped worrying about making cases, shifting resources to a vast new mission: domestic spying without predicate. Part one of a series
