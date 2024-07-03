Share this postListen to This Article - The Democratic Coup www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRacket To GoListen to This Article - The Democratic Coup 162Share this postListen to This Article - The Democratic Coup www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther131×Preview0:00-3:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Listen to This Article - The Democratic Coup Narrated VersionMatt Taibbi and Racket StaffJul 03, 2024∙ Paid162Share this postListen to This Article - The Democratic Coup www.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13ShareWhile Joe Biden struggled onstage, party plotters scripted his premature exitListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inRacket To GoAudio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.comAudio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.comSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiRacket StaffRecent EpisodesListen to This Article - The Supreme Court Punts on CensorshipJul 1 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article - Assange is Free, But Never Forget How the Press Turned on HimJul 1 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article - Bring Back Capitalism Jun 26 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article - We Called It: Karine Jean-Pierre Blames AI "Deepfakes" for Joe Biden's Real InfirmityJun 26 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article - A Rare Win for Free Speech? The Stanford Internet Observatory ClosesJun 23 • Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff Listen to This Article - Welcome To The Third WorldJun 23 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: Ukraine Detains Socialist Writer, Bans World Socialist Web SiteJun 22 • Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff