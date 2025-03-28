Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article - The AOC Train Wreck is Coming, and it's Going to Be Spectacular
Listen to This Article - The AOC Train Wreck is Coming, and it's Going to Be Spectacular

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Mar 28, 2025
1
6
Share

Nationwide rallies are spurring "Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez 2028" whispers, and it's already clear: the CIA couldn't do a better job of discrediting the American left

Text published 03/25/25:

The AOC Train Wreck is Coming, and it's Going to Be Spectacular

Matt Taibbi
·
Mar 25
The AOC Train Wreck is Coming, and it's Going to Be Spectacular

From the New York Times Sunday article, “As the Left Looks to 2028, It Waits on Ocasio-Cortez’s Big Decision.”

Read full story

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
