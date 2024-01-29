Listen to This Article: The Anti-Democratic Movement Targeted Ralph Nader First. We Should Have Paid More Attention

Racket News
The Anti-Democratic Movement Targeted Ralph Nader First. We Should Have Paid More Attention
Matt Taibbi
Jan 29, 2024
The recent ballot access challenges, political investigations, and canceled primaries are just an extension of a phenomenon we should have seen coming twenty years ago

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text published 01/26/24:

Campaign ‘24

The Anti-Democratic Movement Targeted Ralph Nader First. We Should Have Paid More Attention

Matt Taibbi
·
Jan 26
The Anti-Democratic Movement Targeted Ralph Nader First. We Should Have Paid More Attention

In the summer of 2004 Theresa Amato, campaign manager of presidential candidate Ralph Nader, took out a notebook in preparation for an important phone conference. Her candidate, Nader, had already been subject to an extraordinary — and extraordinarily underreported — campaign of litigious harassment at the hands of the Democratic Party. John Kerry told Nader he had 2,000 lawyers at his disposal and would do “everything within the law” to win. In Arizona, Nader opponents filed a 650-page challenge to his attempt to get on the ballot, forgetting social justice concerns long enough to complain that

Read full story

