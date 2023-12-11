Listen to This Article - Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court

Racket News
Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court
Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
Dec 11, 2023
Bookending the historic Consortium News suit, conservative news outlets take on the Global Engagement Center for funding "censorship enterprises" and blacklisting

Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court

Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court

In late October, the liberal anti-establishment investigative site Consortium News filed a historic suit against the United States of America and Newsguard,* describing a state-funded effort to label, defame, and stigmatize “media organizations that oppose or dissent from American foreign and defense policy.”

1 Comment
