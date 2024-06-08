Listen to This Article: Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"

Racket News
Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"
Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"

Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Jun 08, 2024
One of the co-founders of the Heterodox Academy returns to his academic specialty with a hair-raising warning about the digital age

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 05/29/24:

Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"

Matt Taibbi
·
May 29
Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"

Every generation of adults thinks the next is growing up in a broken world. "It is the story of humanity," says Jonathan Haidt, author of a new book on a youth mental illness epidemic called The Anxious Generation. Returning to his roots as a professor of moral psychology after a perhaps uncomfortable foray into the center of America's culture wars, Haidt's new work describes a "great rewiring" of childhood, whose most frightening feature is its alacrity. In less than ten years, Americans went from nearly 8 in 10 teens not having smartphones to the inverse. By 2022, 46% reported being "almost constantly" online, many steeped in digital addictions causing depression, dysphoria, suicidation. A parent reading

Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
