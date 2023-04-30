Apr 30 • 19M

Listen to This Article: Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex

Narrated Version

8
 
0:00
-19:06
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Racket To Go to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
8 comments

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text published 4/24/23:

Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex

Matt Taibbi
·
Apr 25
Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex

Today you’ll find two new #TwitterFiles threads out, one by longtime Racket contributor Matt Orfalea, and another by Andrew Lowenthal, who worked for 18 years defending digital rights at EngageMedia and watched activists in his space slowly be absorbed by what we’re now calling “The Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

Read full story

Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts

8
Share