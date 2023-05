Listen to This Article: Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , or wherever you get your podcasts

Today you’ll find two new #TwitterFiles threads out, one by longtime Racket contributor Matt Orfalea, and another by Andrew Lowenthal, who worked for 18 years defending digital rights at EngageMedia and watched activists in his space slowly be absorbed by what we’re now calling “The Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

