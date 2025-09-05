Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: On the "Ersatz Religion" of Transhumanism: Interview With Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
5
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: On the "Ersatz Religion" of Transhumanism: Interview With Dr. Aaron Kheriaty

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
5
Share

One of the Covid-19 pandemic's most suppressed voices speaks on the conflict between the transhumanist project and human nature

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 09/02/25:

On the "Ersatz Religion" of Transhumanism: Interview With Dr. Aaron Kheriaty

Matt Taibbi
·
Sep 2
On the "Ersatz Religion" of Transhumanism: Interview With Dr. Aaron Kheriaty

“I think it’s an ersatz religion,” says Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, of a transhumanist movement that is suddenly very relevant, in the age of people falling in love with their AIs, making radical changes to their bodies, and letting AIs counsel them toward suicide

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture