flyoverdriver
8h

The scariest part of this movement (which I hope is indeed coming apart at the seams as Kheriaty says), is that it was/is promoted in various forms by the highest levels of the Democratic Party and the richest most powerful corporate executives in the world from their Silicon Valley redoubt.

Whether they intended it or not, they have tried to destroy the Enlightenment (which is really derived from Christian theology) concept of personhood. That strikes at the heart of our civilization. It really is the struggle of our time, to stop these post-humanists.

Kurt
8h

We are headed for a major conflict based on the difference in beliefs about human nature and what is ethical. This is escalating every day it seems.

