Oct 10, 2022 • 5M

Listen to This Article: On John Lennon's Birthday, a Few Words About War

Narrated Version

17
 
0:00
-5:09
FREE PREVIEW
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
17 comments

Why "pacifists" aren't "fascifists"

Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.