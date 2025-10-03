Listen to This Article: Not Only Tulsi: Three Members of Congress Also Spied On In Quiet Skies Program

Racket News

Matt Taibbi
and
Oct 03, 2025
Exclusive: new Senate documents show members of Congress, others placed under an intrusive surveillance for dubious reasons under now-defunct TSA program

Ahead of Tuesday hearings on the subject, the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) obtained documents showing three members of Congress, all Republicans, were followed under the TSA's just-discontinued Quiet Skies program, which became infamous last summer when whistleblowers revealed bomb-sniffing dogs and Air Marshals were assigned to

