Listen to This Article: Nearly a Decade Later, the Unmasking Scandal Comes Full Circle

Aug 22, 2025
Devin Nunes was put under investigation in 2017 for looking into abuse of foreign intelligence surveillance programs, including by Barack Obama's White House. New documents appear to vindicate him

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 08/19/25:

Nearly a Decade Later, the Unmasking Scandal Comes Full Circle

Matt Taibbi
·
Aug 19
Nearly a Decade Later, the Unmasking Scandal Comes Full Circle

Last week, when Donald Trump’s Justice Department released notes of an FBI interview with a “whistleblower” from the Democratic staff of the House Intelligence Committee, the few media outlets to seriously cover the story focused on a grave accusation: then-Congressman Adam Schiff approved leaks of classified information in 2017 as a way “topple” the Trump administration. The document, which seemed to confirm mention of a “Committee Witness” in an

