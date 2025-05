Stop lying, blow it up, and start over

Text published 05/07/25:

My Education Solution Matt Taibbi · May 7 From a New York Times editorial originally titled, “I Know Trump’s Plan for Universities. It Transformed My College,” by University of Florida professor Anna Peterson: Read full story

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts