Jan 31 • 16M

Listen to This Article - Move Over, Jayson Blair: Meet Hamilton 68, the New King of Media Fraud

Narrated Version

2
 
0:00
-16:10
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Racket To Go to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
2 comments

The Twitter Files reveal that one of the most common news sources of the Trump era was a scam, making ordinary American political conversations look like Russian spywork

Narrated by Jared Moore

Thumbnail Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 1/27/23:

Racket
Move Over, Jayson Blair: Meet Hamilton 68, the New King of Media Fraud
Ambitious media frauds Stephen Glass and Jayson Blair crippled the reputations of the New Republic and New York Times, respectively, by slipping years of invented news stories into their pages. Thanks to the Twitter Files, we can welcome a new member to their infamous club…
Read more
4 days ago · 1,173 likes · 621 comments · Matt Taibbi

Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts

2