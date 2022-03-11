Mar 11, 2022 • 21M

Listen to This Article -- Meet the Censored: Cherie DeVille

Long before controversies in Canada and Russia saw financial services politicized, porn star Cheri Deville warned about payment processors having too much power over speech.

Original text version published 3/09/2022:

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Meet the Censored: Cherie DeVille
Over the last few years, you may have read stories explaining that Visa and Mastercard were imposing new rules to “stamp out illegal activity” in pornography sites. In these pieces, company spokespeople are often heard evincing concern about human trafficking or …
a year ago · 342 likes · 360 comments · Matt Taibbi

