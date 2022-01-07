Jan 7, 2022 • 17M

Listen to This Article: Meet Jed Rakoff, the Judge Who Exposed the "Rigged Game"

“We have mass incarceration for the poor, and it’s totally hands-off for the rich, and that’s pretty hard to stomach.” Justice Jed Rakoff on his new book, and his famous challenge to the system

TK News by Matt Taibbi
Meet Jed Rakoff, the Judge Who Exposed the "Rigged Game"
On November 27, 2011, a federal judge named Jed Rakoff threw out a $285 million regulatory settlement between Citigroup and the Securities and Exchange Commission, blasting it as “neither fair, nor reasonable, nor adequate, nor in the public interest.” The S.E.C. and Citigroup were stunned. Expecting to see their malodorous deal wrapped up, the parties were instead directed “to be ready to try this case” the following summer…
