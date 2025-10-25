Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Karine Jean-Pierre Writes History's Most Incoherent Memoir
3
5
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Karine Jean-Pierre Writes History's Most Incoherent Memoir

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Oct 25, 2025
∙ Paid
3
5
Share

Joe Biden’s famously obtuse former chief spokesperson has a lot to say about last year’s election season, but none of it makes any sense. Wow, is this book bizarre!

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 10/22/25:

Karine Jean-Pierre Writes History's Most Incoherent Memoir

Matt Taibbi
·
Oct 22
Karine Jean-Pierre Writes History's Most Incoherent Memoir

Independent, the new tell-nothing tell-all by former Joe Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, is framed in the introduction as the patriotic diatribe of a once-loyal Democrat who’s now “free to speak for myself” and “eager to say what I think,” thanks to a dramatic decision:

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture