Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: "Information Warfare" Comes Home
Preview
0:00
-3:18
Listen to This Article: "Information Warfare" Comes Home
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
Dec 11, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Everyone knows America spreads lies abroad, and lately we've even started bragging about it in print. But the #CTIFiles suggest "information warfare" is being deployed domestically

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

Racket News

Racket To Go

Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Matt Taibbi

Recent Episodes

10:22
Listen to This Article - Sue the Bastards: Federalist, Daily Wire Take the State Department to Court
 • 
Matt Taibbi
12:19
Listen to This Article: "Anti-Disinformation" Is a Partisan Con
 • 
Matt Taibbi
12:02
Listen to This Article: Dan Goldman, Democrats, Make a Clown Show of Censorship Hearing
 • 
Matt Taibbi
3:35
Listen to This Article - Pundits: "Ignorance" Makes Americans Give "Wrong" Answers To Economic Confidence Poll
 • 
Matt Taibbi
5:30
Listen to This Article: The Tragic Victimhood of "Disinformation Experts"
 • 
Matt Taibbi
10:41
Listen to This Article: Big Brother is Flagging You
 • 
Matt Taibbi
7:56
Listen to This Article: Amy Klobuchar, You Suck
 • 
Matt Taibbi