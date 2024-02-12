Racket News
Listen to This Article: Financial Big Brother is Watching You
Listen to This Article: Financial Big Brother is Watching You

Matt Taibbi
Feb 12, 2024
A brief note on an overlooked nightmare.

Narrated by Jared Moore

Text published 02/07/24:

Financial Big Brother is Watching You

Matt Taibbi
Feb 7
Financial Big Brother is Watching You

A few weeks ago, Ohio congressman and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan’s office released a letter to Noah Bishoff, the former director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, an arm of the Treasury Department. Jordan’s team was asking Bishoff for answers about why FinCEN had “distributed slides, prepared by a financial institution,” detailing how other private companies might use MCC transaction codes to “detect customers whose transactions may reflect ‘potential active shooters.’” The slide suggested the “financial company” was sorting for terms like “Trump” and “MAGA,” and watching for purchases of small arms and sporting goods, or purchases in places like pawn shops or Cabela’s, to identify financial threats.

Matt Taibbi

