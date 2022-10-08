Oct 8, 2022 • 7M

Listen to This Article: America This Week, October 2-8, 2022

Narrated Version

1
Upgrade to listen
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
1 comment

Jared Moore reads the first four headlines: US Running Out of Weapons to Ukraine, The Bad News of Good Jobs Numbers, Musk-Twitter Wedding On Again, and New York Times Mystery Exposé.

More ATW Content:

ATW Podcast with Matt Taibbi & Walter Kirn
TK News by Matt Taibbi
Episode 8: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Listen now (74 min) | Find the written version of America This Week and more at Taibbi.Substack.Com…
Read more
4 months ago · 157 likes · 85 comments · Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Written Version
TK News by Matt Taibbi
America This Week, October 2-8, 2022
Welcome back to America This Week, where we pull out all the stops to provide media service with a smile as we deliver the last headlines before Armageddon! As we once again careened inexorably toward chaos, and perhaps World War III, the top stories…
Read more
4 months ago · 232 likes · 128 comments · Matt Taibbi, Daniel Medina, and Eric Salzman
Find TK To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.